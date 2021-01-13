FG’s special public works programme for 20,000 youths kicks-off in Bauchi

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has launched the Special Public Works Programme for 20,000 youths across the 20 LGAs of Bauchi state. Speaking at the launch of the programme in Bauchi, on Wednesday, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, the Ag Director General of NDE, said that the programme was a significant step in the country’s quest to winning the war against mass unemployment.

The D-G, who was represented by Mr Lawan Yaya, Bauchi state coordinator of the NDE, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for entrusting the implementation of the project to the NDE. “After the successful conduct of the pilot phase of this programme, in the first quarter of 2020 in eight states, President Muhammadu Buhari approved for its implementation in all the 36 states and the FCT and, by a deliberate strategy, to all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

“Today marks the actualization of the single most far-reaching grassroot based employment creation initiative in the history of our great nation. “I want to place on record our immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence he has in entrusting the implementation of such an epochal project to the NDE,” he said. Fikpo assured the president and the nation that NDE would effectively deliver the mandate given to it, adding that the entire management of the directorate was committed and dedicated to the smooth implementation of the programme. He further explained that the programme had been designed as a tool through which the lives of 774,000 unemployed Nigerians would be positively touched for the next three months. He said that the participants, who would be receiving a monthly stipend of N20,000, would be engaged in various community specific public works activities, such as drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, irrigation, feeder roads maintenance, great green wall and orchard maintenance. The NDE boss urged the participants to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Federal Government by diligently executing their assigned tasks throughout the duration of the programme.

Responding, Gov. Bala Mohammed, who was represented by Mr Modibbo Ahmed, Commissioner for SME and Poverty Alleviation, expressed the state government’s resolve to ensure successful take-over of the programme. He added that the state government was ready to sustain the programme in the state.

“Let me reiterate the resolve of this present administration in ensuring the successful take-over of this programme. Government of Bauchi state is used to such a programme and is ready to support its existence in this state,” said the governor. (NAN)