Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, says the 37 smart schools the Federal Government is building are consistent with world standards and global best practices in smart education.

The Head, Public Relations, UBEC, Mr David Apeh said this in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, adding that the schools are located in different states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Apeh said that the executive secretary made the assertion at the end of a study tour which he led to South Korea.

According to him the tour comprised some SUBEB chairmen and top officials from UBEC, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the National Teachers Institute (NTI).

He said that the one-week study tour which took place from Sept. 20th to 26th, was organised by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)

“This is part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between UBEC and KOICA.

“The MoU was on strengthening the ICT utilisation capability of smart schools’ teachers, improvement of accessibility to high quality teaching and learning contents, and infrastructural assistance to six smart schools.’’

He said that the delegation visited some smart schools in South Korea and discovered that the smart schools being established by the Federal Government were of exceptionally high standards.

He said this was in terms of the befitting school infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment and teaching facilities.

Bobboyi explained that Nigeria had a lot to learn from the Korean education system and promised that the lessons learned would be judiciously used in the Nigerian Smart Schools Programme.

He said that the study trip and the other interventions by KOICA would go a long way in strengthening the mutually beneficial affiliation between Nigeria and South Korea. (NAN)

