FG’s Reforms: BPSR holds induction for personnel

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), has conducted an induction training to strengthen the capacity of its personnel to drive the reform policies of the Federal Government.

Director-General (D-G) of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi, said at the opening of the training on Wednesday in Abuja, that the success of the reforms depended on the work culture of personnel and the institutions they were serving.

Arabi noted that it was necessary to get the buy-in of members of staff, so as to increase their commitment to duties and drive job satisfaction.

“BPSR is the engine room for coordinating Public Service Reforms, and all of us seated here today are core drivers of that mandate.

“The way we understand our role will go a long way in determining the success or failure of Public Service Reforms in Nigeria.

“Public Service Reforms cannot be separated from the culture of any society in which it is intended to be carried out.

“The culture of a people to a large extent determines the way they see things, accept a change and react to the change.

“So, for a reform to be successful, the issue of culture, both of the institution and the drivers, should be properly noted,” the D-G said.

According to him therefore, the induction was to shape mind-sets to align with the culture of BPSR, as it strives to attain a world class public service by the year 2025.

“This induction is therefore apt as it provides a platform for us to benefit from all the carefully selected topics, technical, breakout and syndicate sessions that will form part of our growth as drivers of reforms in the public service.”

Arabi implored the participants to pay close attention to the facilitators and moderators, and ensure the training was participatory and interactive. (NAN)

