FG’s PTF intervention yielding desired results – Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi on Tuesday, said that the federal government’s Police Trust Fund (PTF) has started yielding the desired results.



Dingyadi said this in Abuja at the the annual ministerial media briefing in Abuja.



“Few days ago, I was at the Force Headquarters for the pre-commissioning inspection of more than 200 vehicles, bullet proof vest, protective helmets, drugs and medical equipment procured by PTF.





“The fund has also procured arms and ammunition, riot control equipment and combat equipment for the Police Special Weapon and Tactical Squad (SWAT).



“Several other intervention projects being embarked upon by the trust fund in its 2021 budget will soon be unfolded,” he said.



Dingyadi said that the ministry had entered into a contract agreement with the Poly of China for the supply of police Anti Riot Equipment.



He said that the equipment, when fully supplied, would further enhance the operations of the police in controlling civil unrest in the most efficient and civil manner.



He also said that the government had provided funds for welfare services, re-equipping, training and re-training of police officers in spite of many other competing demands.



The minister said government’s interventions had enhanced the war against violent crimes by terrorist group and bandits in the country.



He said the current available crime statistics, presented by security agencies, had shown a decline in the activities of Boko Hiram, bandits and kidnappers.



According to him, the reinvigoration of Operation Puff Adder in the North West and the ongoing operation restore peace in the South East will continue to deliver its objectives.



He said the objective was to return peace and stability for economic development and safety of lives and property in the areas.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...