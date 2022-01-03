FG’s plan to attain 95% digital literacy by 2030 on course, says NITDA DG

The Federal Government’s plan to attain 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030 is on course.



Mr Kashufu Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this known on Sunday at the graduation ceremony of 50 children, including 10 Almajiri children at the Engausa Global Tech Hub in Kano.



The Engausa Global Tech Hub is an Incubation centre, currently working in collaboration with NITDA in Kano.



”So, we have launched many initiatives to train people. In 2021 alone, we have trained close to 200,000 Nigerians in different areas of digital literacy,” he said.



These young children have been intensively trained at their early stage, using Hausa language in building their skills in digital technology, Computer Networking, Installation of CCTV camera, Graphic Design, innovative creativity, among others,” he said.



Abdullahi further said the centre in 2021, trained over 700 young boys who were selected from various rural communities in the state.



“As a result of this intervention, in 2021, we have been able to expand the collaboration and we are going to do more this year to see how we can help the less privileged children to have access to technology.



“One of our mandate is to implement the policy under the National Digital Economy Policy for digital Nigeria to logical conclusion in achieving the 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.



“You know government cannot do it alone, we need to partner with centres like Engausa to achieve this.



“We are also looking at how we can assist the children who have participated in this programme to start their own businesses,” the director-general said.



Earlier, the founder of the centre, Mr Mustapha Ringim, said the centre was out to bridge the productivity gap in young people, especially those who cannot make it in formal schools.



“I realised that there are a lot of things that I can offer to the community concerning breaking some barriers and bridging some gaps which are limiting the productivity of our youth at the grassroot.



“Especially the Almajiri children and the school-drop outs who cannot continue their studies due to lack of proficiency in English Language, among other things.



“Language should not be a barrier to achieving one’s dream.



“There are a lot of developments in countries that are not using English Language as medium of learning skills, like European countries where English is not well spoken, but technology, innovation and creativity are flourishing in the country.



“So, I realised English Language is not the only medium of learning skills, is not the only medium of prosperity when it comes to knowledge, when it comes to practicing what you know, ” he explained. (NAN)

