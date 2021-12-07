FG’s imposition of COVID-19 vaccination on workers constitutional – lawyer

 A legal practitioner, Mr Jubril Mohammed, has described the Federal Government’s directive that all its employees should take the COVID-19 vaccination as constitutional.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had imposed a Dec. 1 deadline its workers get the COVID-19 vaccination or be refused entry into their offices.

Reacting the Federal Government’s prohibition of workers without evidence of COVID-19 vaccination from the workplace, Mohammed said that the Nigerian provided exceptional circumstances where citizens’ rights could be voided.

The lawyer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday that the government had constitutional power restrict free movement or deny people their freedom or right of assembly during pandemic.

“It is the constitutional right of government halt free movement, especially if there is any form of contagious disease or epidemic, until solution is found.

“In this instance, the Federal Government is qualified give the directive its workers, since the intention is curb the spread of COVID-19, especially as there is a new variant now.

“The most appropriate thing for any good government do is enforce and encourage people, especially civil servants, get vaccinated.

“I am aware that there are designated centres where people can go for the vaccine, but I am surprised that the response is slow,” Mohammed said.

However, a human rights lawyer, Mr Richard Olakulehin, said that government should have provided adequate quantities of the vaccines at the different centres before giving the directive.

According him, the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccines is slow as there are very few available vaccines serve millions of Nigerians.

Nevertheless, Olakulehin argued that many workers might have genuine reasons, such as health and religious, why they wouldn’t want be vaccinated.

“I think that government should have set up temporary vaccination centres at various ministries and agencies quicken the process.

“If you go primary healthcare centres, most of the facilities needed are not available and sometimes, they don’t have enough vaccines go round.

“I feel that government should only compel workers show certificates of vaccine taken when they had provided enough vaccines for the people,” Olakulehin said.

A similar order by the Edo Government prompted one Charles Osaretin institute a suit against the state government in August. 

