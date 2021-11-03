FG’s Gas Expansion Project: The journey begins with training programme in Abuja

As part of efforts to actualize the gas expansion project of the Federal Government, a training programme has commenced on how to convert vehicles to use either petrol or gas depending on the user’s choice.

At commencement of the training programme there was an opening ceremony addressed by Hajiya Maryam Salihu Ibrahim, a chieftain of Women In Gas in Abuja on Wednesday.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that the training programme is in in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Gas Expansion project while the training is being anchored out by Euro LPG.

Explain what the training was about, Mr Jinan Nimkur, head of engineering at Euro LPG told Newsdiaryonline: “The training is about auto gas conversion of cars that are already using either diesel or petrol to gas so that they can be able to use gas

“This is an introduction to auto gas conversion.All the participants here came from different parts of the country. We have about 14 participants for now but we have more people coming which will make it up to about 20.

However, Newsdiaryonline learnt that ten thousand Nigerians will ultimately benefit from this traiing programe which has already commenced

Nimkur further said,“At the moment we are just introducing the materials that are being used for the conversion and the process of conversion(theory for now)..This training is going to take five days.After this theory aspect, we’ll come to the practical aspect. We have vehicles here

It was learnt that at the end of the conversion process vehicles can either use gas or petrol after . “So you could change from petrol or if you want to use gas” an official conversant with the project said.

