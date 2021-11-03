FG’s Gas Expansion Project: The journey begins with training programme in Abuja

November 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Business, Project 0



As part of efforts to actualize the gas expansion project of the Federal Government, a training has  on how to convert vehicles to use either petrol  or gas depending on the user’s choice.

At commencement of the training there was an ceremony addressed by Hajiya Maryam Salihu Ibrahim, a chieftain of Women In Gas in Abuja on Wednesday.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that the training is in in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Gas Expansion project while the training is being anchored out by Euro LPG.

Explain what the training was about, Mr Jinan Nimkur, head of engineering at Euro LPG told Newsdiaryonline: “The training is about auto gas  conversion of cars that are already using either diesel or petrol to gas so that they can able to use gas

“This is an introduction to auto gas conversion.All the participants here  came  from different parts of the country. about 14 participants for now but more people coming which will make it up to about 20.

However, Newsdiaryonline learnt that  ten thousand Nigerians will ultimately benefit from this  traiing programe which has already

Nimkur further said,“At the moment we are just introducing the  materials that are  being used for the conversion and the process of conversion(theory for now)..This training is going  to five days.After this  theory aspect, we’ll to the practical aspect. vehicles here

It was learnt that at the end of the conversion process vehicles  can  either use gas  or  petrol after . “So you could change from petrol or if you want to use gas” an official conversant with the project said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,