FG’s diaspora mortgage scheme ‘ll end swindling – APC chieftain

Mr Ayoola Lawal, a former Secretary of the Diaspora Chairmen Forum Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme by the Federal Government will end swindling of Nigerians for houses in their home country.



Lawal said this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He also commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for finalising arrangements to ensure the commencement of the scheme.



It would be recalled that NiDCOM and FMBN at a meeting on April 20, assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that the mortgage scheme would be operational within the next three months.

The scheme was a fallout of a recent meeting between Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, and Mr Shehu Usman Osidi, Managing Director of FMBN, toward integrating the Nigerian diaspora in economic and developmental plans of the country.



Lawal, also a former APC Chairman in the Scandinavia countries, said that many Nigerians had stayed away from coming home to build because of ugly experiences in the hands of relations and contractors.

“There are so many cases of people who send money home to build but on return, finds out that they have been swindled and not a block to show for it..

“The stories abound. Many people now revert to outright buying if they have the money but that will entail having a home that is not exactly what you would have opted for,” he said.

He noted that some of these people worked hard to send their entire life savings home only to be swindled.

“Some contractors are not left out in the fraud. The issue has so demoralised many Nigerians abroad that many have vowed not to return to build.

“This scheme will allow Nigerians abroad to own homes in home country without having sleepless nights and also force down rents for many Nigerians,” he added.

Lawal urged Nigerians in all parts of the world to take advantage of the scheme to own homes, even for commercial purposes anywhere in their home country as soon as it became fully operational.

“This innovative partnership between NiDCOM and FMBN is a critical step in leveraging the diaspora for economic development.

“It exemplifies an active and committed attitude toward national development and reflects a profound commitment to the leveraging of our global community toward mutual growth.

“This scheme is, will therefore, enable Nigerians in the diaspora to afford a credible investment opportunity that will further enhance their contributions to the economic sustainability of Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain described the scheme as one of the keys to raising Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and ensure meaningful contributions to the Nigeria socio-economic landscape.

“The setting up of a technical committee to manage this project in a bid that offers balanced representation and expert oversight can only stand it in good stead, hence increasing the potential for its success.

“This scheme attests to the dedication of the Nigerian government to its diaspora community, and I am sure that it will further strengthen the relationship between our country and its global citizens,” he added.

He said the initiative was already being applauded by many Nigerians in the diaspora and urged that the take off date should be sacrosanct.(NAN)

By Chioma Ugboma