FG’s delegation delivers relief items to families of slain farmers in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has officially visited families and the community of the 43 famers who were killed by extremists last Saturday in Zabarmari community located in Jere Local Government Area of the State.

The Minister who represented President Muhammadu Buhari led a seven-man delegation to express sadness over the incident where 43 farmers were gruesomely murdered on rice fields located on the outskirts of Borno.

In her remarks, the Minister described the killing as gruesome and unacceptable to any religion.

“Your Excellency, I am here to convey the sympathy of the Federal Government to the Government and people of Borno State over the sad incident which occurred on Saturday 28th November 2020 in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of the State where innocent citizens were gruesomely murdered by Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is shocking to imagine this act of gruesome murder by the insurgents.

“This cannot be justified under any guise. We are all aware that our religion is against what has happened to the innocent and hardworking farmers that were not only working to feed themselves but contributing to the food security of the nation.

“His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is saddened by the attack and has directed me to come here to deliver relief support from the Federal Government to families of the victims and other affected persons,”she stated.

Responding, Governor Zulum thanked President Buhari for sending emissaries through the federal government delegation and appealed to him to implement the recommendations made by the state to stamp out insurgency in the North East.

“I also appeal to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs to develop a roadmap to help tackle the menace of insurgency in the country.

“We don’t have good roads networks and this has impeded the state’s efforts in fighting the insurgents, so we appeal to you assist the North East by developing a roadmap that will see to the end of these senseless killings,”he said.

The minister visited the Zambarmari community Mosque to sympathize with the community leaders and later handed over 13,000 bags of 12.5kg rice, 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize, 13,000 bags of 25kg beans, 1,300 kegs of vegetable oil, 2,116 cartons of seasoning, 1,083 cartons of tin tomato and 650 bags of salt to the state government for onward distribution to the families of affected persons and people of Zabarmari community.

Apart from the 43 persons who were confirmed dead and subsequently buried on Saturday, the District Head of the community Lawan Abba Umar stated that more than 100 farmers were still missing after the incident and were currently being sought after by the combined team of the military and other security agencies.