FG’s conditional Cash-transfer: Ekiti beneficiaries commend President Buhari

August 31, 2021



Ekiti Government on Tuesday commended Muhammadu Buhari over the Federal Government’s empowerment programme tagged:

“Household Uplifting Conditional Cash-Transfer” (HUP-CCT) in the last four years.Mr Victor Kolade, the  Special Adviser on Social Investment Programme (SIP) to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, gave the commendation  in Ado-Ekiti.Kolade said that no less than N1.4 billion of the Cash-transfer  had been released to beneficiaries in the state in the last four years.The governor’s aide was speaking during the recommencement of the HUP- payment to more than  11,107 beneficiaries in the state.

He said  that the programme was targeted at lifting the most vulnerable out of poverty in the society.“The conditional-cash-transfer is programmes of SIP targeted toward assisting  the poor. The programme is payment of stipends to the most vulnerable people in the society.“

Muhammadu Buhari the interests of lifting the vulnerable out of poverty.“Within the last four years, precisely from 2016 to 2020, FG had given  out N1.4 billion to vulnerable people in Ekiti,”Kolade said.He thanked the Federal G overnment for  adding  6,402  beneficiaries to the former 4,705.He advised the beneficiaries not only to use the money for feeding; to also try and invest it in profitable ventures.In her address at the event, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said the delayed in the payments was to improve on the modalities adopted for the programme.

The minister, represented by Mr Desmond Onu, the National Co- of the National Cash Transfer Office,  assured the people  of Federal Government’s commitment to making life better for its citizens.

 In his address of welcome, the Ekiti Coordinator of Cash-Transfer Unit, Mr Tayo Adeokin, said  that various   measures had been put in place to achieve the aim of the programme.Mrs Eunice Falaye and Mrs Deborah Bamidele, who are 62 years respectively and beneficiaries of the exercise thanked the Federal Government for the gesture.

They said that they had been sustaining themselves through the little savings  from the stipends.There were goodwill messages from the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji  Jinadu Ayodele,  and the Ekiti Assembly House Chairman on and Investment, Mr Yemi Osatuyi.  (NAN)

