FG’s autogas scheme laudable – MOMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) says the autogas scheme of the Federal Government will bring long-term economic benefits to the country if sustained.

MOMAN’s Chairman, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, unveiled the Natural Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and Auto-gas initiative in the country with the inauguration of gas-powered Mass Transit Buses.

The president also inaugurated over 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas-powered vehicles for various government agencies and users as part of the flagging off exercise.