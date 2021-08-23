FG’s agric mechanisation programme commences Q1 2022, says minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, on Monday, disclosed that the Federal Government will kick-start its agricultural mechanisation programme in the first quarter of 2022.

The minister disclosed this at the opening of the ” Feed Nigeria Summit 2021″ with the theme, ” Post COVID-19: A Repaired food system, pathway to a revived economy,” in Abuja.

The essence of the programme is to ensure food and nutrition security, jobs creation, economic development, as well as ensure farmers have the machines to drive the mechanisation programme.

Nanono said the potentials of the sector were enormous and needed to be optimally explored for its huge benefits, including creating jobs and economic growth.

He added that this and other laudable programmes of the ministry were in line with the administration’s focus and commitment to diversifying the economy, through agriculture.

The minister disclosed that under the mechanisation value chain, about 632 Local Government Areas across the nation would benefit from the mechanisation programme.

On sugar importation, Nanono said he was optimistic that in the next two years, Nigeria would not need to import sugar into the country, because Nigeria would be producing five tonnes of sugar every year.

He said that Nigerians must grow what they eat, adding that there was an appreciable level of self-sufficiency in rice production in spite of the smuggling of the commodity from neighbouring countries.

” You have to produce what you eat and eat what you produce,” the minister said.

Also speaking, Prof. Eustace Iyayi, Private Sector Chair, Feed Nigeria Summit Organising Committee, said that formidable partnership were very important in finding solutions to the issue of food insecurity.

He noted that while the Federal Government had provided some interventions to address the issue of food insecurity, the outcome of the summit would, hopefully, provide a lasting solution to the challenge.

In his good will message, Rep. Munir Danagundi, Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Institutes and Colleges, described the theme of the summit as apt.

He noted that the pandemic had affected all facets of life, including agriculture, and urged the summit to examine the food system in the country so as to address the needs of every Nigerian.

Also, Gill Atkinson, UK Acting High Commissioner, said that the theme of the summit was fundamental to Nigeria’s future, citing private companies as key players in the future of agriculture and critical partners in promoting food and nutrition.

Atkinson noted that the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic had led to rising cost of food and inflation. (NAN)

