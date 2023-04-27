FGN securities, safe, risk-free investment opportunities, DMO assures Nigerians

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has assured Nigerians that the various Federal Government Securities were safe, risk-free and offered good returns on investment.

The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha said this on Thursday at the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme in Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was held in collaboration with the stockbroking firm for the Federal Government, CSL Stockbrokers Limited

According to Oniha, who was represented by Mr Sani Abubakar, Head, Policy Strategy and Risk Management Department, DMO, FGN Securities are backed by full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria

She added that they were default risk-free.

She said they offered instead opportunities that guarantee profitable returns without any fear of investors losing their investments.

According to her, investors under the FGN Securities do not need to panic as they get their dividends as and when due.

“You can use them as collateral to obtain loans from banks and other financial institutions, and they help in diversification of investment portfolio.

“They are also a source of steady income, as investors’ interests are paid every six months or every three months, and they are tradable on the stock exchange, ” she said.

On the awareness drive in the state, Oniha said the event was to educate retail and other investors in the state on the benefits of investing in the various FGN Securities.

“This programme was designed to create awareness about the various financial offerings and investment opportunities of the Federal Government amongst the Nigerian public,” she said.

She said that it was advisable for all Nigerians to get actively involved in the financial market, either by buying shares or bonds.

Foluke Samuel, Lead Sales, Northern Region, CSL Stockbrokers Limited told NAN in an interview on the sideline of the event that all investments in FGN Securities guaranteed dividends and profits.

Samuel said FGN Securities were free of scams and other related issues associated with most online investments that scare Nigerians.

“There will be no stories when it comes to getting your investment back or dividends because these instruments are actually backed by the Federal Government.

“It is an obligation on the Federal Government; there is no default irrespective of administration or who heads the government.

“This makes FGN Securities safe; no stories, no scams, invest and have rest of mind,” she said.

According to her, the products are open to all Nigerians, and not restricted for certain classes of people, as there is a category for everyone.

She advised youths to embrace the investment opportunities being offered by the government, to make profits and be able to meet future financial needs.(NAN)