FGN Securities: DMO, CSL woo Gombe investors, say all Nigerians qualified

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has called on residents of Gombe State to take advantage of the FGN Securities to invest and earn regular income.

Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, made the call while delivering her opening remarks at the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme held in Gombe on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised in collaboration with CSL Stockbrokers Limited, the stockbroking firm for the Federal Government,

Oniha, who was represented by Mr Sani Abubakar, Head, Policy Strategy and Risk Management Department, DMO, said the risk-free nature of FGN securities made them an advantage and better investment option for Nigerians.

She said that the different investment products provided by FGN Securities had given a rare opportunity for all Nigerians to invest based on their financial capacities.

According to her, the Federal Government had introduced additional products to make it more inclusive, and to meet the aspirations and demands of investors.

She said that all Nigerians, irrespective of their financial status, were qualified to invest and get good and safe returns on their investments.

She listed some of the products being offered to include FGN Bonds, Nigerian Treasury Bills, FGN Sukuk, Green Bonds and FGN Savings Bond.

On some of the benefit of investing in FGN Securities, Oniha said it would provide citizens with opportunity to contribute to national development by helping to provide some of the resources needed by the government to address infrastructure deficits.

The DG urged participants to pay attention to all presentations during the workshop to ensure that they get the required information on operation and investment procedure of FGN Securities.

Also speaking, Mr Abiodun Fagbulu, the Managing Director, CSL Stockbrokers Limited said FGN Securities were best suited for all categories of Nigerians, adding that no one should be left out.

Represented by Foluke Samuel, Lead Sales, Northern Region, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Fagbulu urged Nigerians to invest in FGN Securities, as they would have no need to worry in view of the safety that comes with such investment.

“With as little of N5, 000 you can become an investor,” he said.

NAN reports that reports that the awareness programme, which commenced in Lagos in March, 2022 has also been taken to Enugu, Ibadan, Kano, Yola and Umiahia.

Gombe is hosting the first edition of the programme in 2023, to be followed by Oshogbo on May 4.

In January, the DMO had also created an FGN Securities portal to make subscription seamless and to attract more investors, especially young Nigerians, to FGN Securities.(NAN)