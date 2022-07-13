FGN/IFAD-VCDP distribute agric inputs worth N134.6m to farmers in Anambra

The Federal Government /International Foods and Agricultural Development/Value Chain Development Programme (FGN/IFAD-VCDP) on Wednesday distributed inputs worth N135 million to 1,260 wet season rice and cassava farmers in Anambra.

Dr Foster Ihejiofor, the state Commissioner for Agriculture disclosed this while monitoring the distribution of the inputs to farmers at Umunze, Orumba South and Achalla, Awka North Local Government Areas respectively on Wednesday.Ihejiofor said the inputs comprising bags of NPK and Urea fertilizers, cassava cuttings, rice seed and litres of selective and non-selective herbicides came from the partnership between the state and FGN/IFAD-VCDP.“In line with the partnership, a benefitting farmer who must be a member of a cooperative society paid 50 per cent of the cost while the remaining 50 per cent was paid by the state government and FGN/IFAD-VCDP,” he said.The commissioner said he was impressed with the commitment shown by the farmers, saying that government’s expectations was that beneficiaries should ensure production of more foods.“You should ensure that the inputs you received are put into use by producing more foods to reduce the high cost of foods.“Do not sell the inputs in the markets because anyone caught in such act would be sanctioned.

The state government’s intention is to make Anambra a food basket of the country,” he said.Mr Emmanuel Agwuncha, Programme Coordinator, FGN/IFAD-VCDP in Anambra, said the group was funding farmers who cultivated between one and five haectres of rice or cassava.“Each cassava farmer is expected to get 200kg of NPK, two litres of selective and non-selective herbicides and 50 bundles of certified cassava cutting.“For rice farmers, each person will get 200kg of NPK, 100kg of Urea fertilizers, two litres of selective and non-selective herbicides and 40kg of certified faro 44 rice seeds,” he said.He regretted that the redemption of the inputs was coming a bit late, saying that the delay was due to late passage of their budget.“Our budget for the year 2022 was approved sometime in May/June last year, we usually begin our budget process from community levels before the steering committee’s approval.“It is after that, that we move to federal level where the delay often occurs, but if after the approval by the steering committee we are permitted to execute our budgets, the delay will no longer occur,” he said.Agwuncha, who encouraged farmers to take advantage of opportunities available to increase yields, added that a lot of opportunities abound for participating farmers.“Some farmers are already getting six tons from one hectare, we do not want to go down, we are ready to support you to even do more.“We have enough extension officers, we have farmer-field business school where farmers learn and we equally have demonstration plus in each of the clusters.”You should make full use of these opportunities,” he said.Mr Vincent Okeke, an official of Project Coordinating Unit, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Awka said he was impressed with the performance of farmers and IFAD-VCDP officials at the event.Mr James Igweka, a beneficiary from Umunze, thanked the FGN/IFAD-VCDP and Anambra government for the gesture and promised that they would not betray the terms of the partnership.(NAN)

