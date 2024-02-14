FG’ll address Nurses, Midwives concerns to keep them happy, Presidency says

The Federal Government is committed to addressing the concerns of Nurses and Midwives to keep them happy and boost service delivery, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, Presidentual adviser on health, has affirmed.

Salma-Kolo, while speaking on efforts to improve healthcare, maternal and child health, promised that government would resolve issues raised by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), to encourage the medics to put in their best.

NANNM members had staged protests in Abuja and Lagos to express their displeasure over what they described as an attempt to hinder their freedom to pursue career opportunities.

They specifically urged the nursing regulatory council to address concerns bordering on welfare, salary scale, staff shortages and other rights.

The nursing council, in its revised guidelines, stated that applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practicing licence.

Salma-Kolo, while promising to look into the concerns, said that government would strive to improve the working environment and welfare of healthcare workers in the country.

The adviser said that Nurses and Midwives were the faces of healthcare delivery as they usually spend more time with patients than any other medic.

“So, they are very important to us and very critical in terms of nursing care and the delivery of health care, even when there are no doctors,” she said.

“We are committed to improving on issues raised by human resources. One area we want to address in creating an enabling environment is to also address the issue of rivalry.

“We are working to address the conflict areas and all the areas that will motivate our nurses and midwives. We want all health workers to be happy,” she said. (NAN)

By Abujah Racheal