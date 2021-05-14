The Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Federal Government College (FGC) Nise, Anambra, has dismissed a petition against the school’s principal, Mrs Ijeoma Ekumankama, as frivolous.

The PTA said that the petition entitled “Our Children Use Maggot Infested Toilets Like Prisoners” under the pseudonym of Concerned Parents of FGC, Nise, and signed by one Dr Kenenna Obiatuegwu was frivolous and laughable.

The petition alleged cases of poor infrastructure, unhealthy environment, malnutrition and intimidation of parents and financial impropriety against the principal.

A Statement by the PTA signed by Dr (Mrs) Chinasa Iloabueke, Chairman, Mr Chris Obichukwu, Secretary, and five other members of the executive said that the allegations were unfounded and distanced itself from it.



The association said that the petitioner who signed on behalf of “Parents” was not known in FGC Nise PTA, and described him as a meddlesome interloper as he had no child in the college.

The association said it was working assiduously within the limits of available resources to improve learning and living condition of students and exonerated the principal of meddling with PTA funds.

“We hereby categorically disassociate the PTA from the publication which contained unfounded allegations.

“The present PTA executive has been working tirelessly in partnership with the college management and the government in upgrading facilities in the College.

“PTA funds have been judiciously applied in complementing the efforts of both the Federal Government and College management to ensure improved and quality learning environment for our children.



“The principal does not control the PTA funds,” it stated.

The association said that contrary to the allegations in the petition, the PTA responded to areas of need such as staff and infrastructure upgrade, pointing out that the principal’s and staff quarter were not built with the PTA fund.

“Since we came on board, the SS2 girls’ hostel and all the adjoining corridors connecting it with SS1 Girls’ Hostel have been tiled, the students’ dining hall has also been tiled in partnerships with the college.

“Renovation works at the SS3 boys’ hostel toilets are ongoing, ceilings of some classrooms were replaced also in partnership with the college, and PTA has never signed any cheaque in favour of the Principal.



“The government runs a Remitta account and no federal government ministry maintains a bank account, so unwarranted attack on the Principal and by extension the PTA executive is misguided and vindictive.



The Principal of the College has been a lady of very strong character and a disciplinarian per excellence, the college under her leadership has witnessed meaningful transformations.

“Consequent upon the above, we pray the Federal Ministry of Education to disregard the frivolous petition against the Principal. Indeed, some of the allegations are laughable,” it stated.(NAN)

