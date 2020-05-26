FG, Zamfara govt. to engage 70,000 youths in mining

Share the news













No fewer than 70,000 youths are expected to be gainfully employed by both the Federal Government and the Zamfara Government in mining activities in the state.

The Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, made this known in Maradun, Zamfara, on Tuesday when members of the state’s Council of Chiefs, paid him Sallah homage at his country home in Maradun.

Matawalle said the measure was aimed at curbing illegal mining activities which had defied several government orders in the state.

“The youths in the state will be engaged in proper mining activities on how best to tap the abundant mineral deposits in the state as part of measures to improve the economy of the state and the nation in general,” the governor said.

He told the traditional rulers that 5,000 youths would be drawn from each of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state who would be engaged in the sector which would also encourage and guarantee self-reliance among youths in the state.

The governor also charged all the 17 members of the council to ensure that all forms of mining activities taking place in their domain were stopped forthwith.

He urged them to file and forward a report immediately there was a breach.

Matawalle who said the situation was improving, noted that the peace and reconciliation he introduced at the beginning of his administration was still open for bandits to repent and embrace peace.

The governor, in a statement by Jamilu Iliyasu, his Press Secretary, warned that recalcitrant criminals in the bushes would continue to face fire power from the armed forces.

He thanked the royal fathers for the visit and appealed for their continued support to his administration as it strived to meet the yearnings of the people.

Earlier, Chairman of the state’s Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad, said they were at the governor’s residence to felicitate with him at the Eid-el-Fitr celebration marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

He reiterated the council’s continued cooperation and support to the Matawalle-led administration in the state. (NAN)

