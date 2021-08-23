FG, Yobe set aside N12bn for 3 livestock centres

The Federal and Yobe have set aside N12 billion for the establishment three integrated livestock development centres in the three senatorial districts the state.

Dr Idrissa Madaki, Manager, Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme, made this known in an interview the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

Madaki said the programme is aimed at value chain in livestock products such as beef, dairy, hides and skin; curb and herders clashes; provide basic infrastructure such as clinics, skill acquisition centers, schools to increase nomadic girl child education, among others.

‘It will also minimise farmer/herder clashes. Research has also shown that if a cow is settled in one place, it can give birth to one calf every year as against one calf in about three years.

”Domesticated animals are more healthier stray animals because they are well fed nutritious diet,” Madaki said.

The manager said the state designated three grazing reserves Badegana, Gurjaji and Jakusko-Nasaru for the project.

Madaki said that the centres have veterinary clinics, administrative blocks, boreholes, milking points, schools, artificial insemination unit, warehouses, fishponds, staff and training sections.

“ The centres are not only for the Fulani. Any resident Yobe can go in and settle his cattle, sheep and even goats.

“ We are going to provide land and improved seeds to for pasture development.

this, we are creating a symbiotic relationship in which a farmer can cultivate pasture and sell to herdsmen,” Madaki said.(NAN)

