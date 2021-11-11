FG, Yobe partner to establish a N2.8 livestock development centre –agric commissioner

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Yobe state government, are to spend N2.8 billion on the establishment of a livestock development centre in Nasari, Jakusko Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Mairo Amshi, Commissioner, Yobe Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, disclosed this at a news conference in Damaturu, on Thursday.

She explained that the Nasari livestock development centre was for Yobe North, and that two others would subsequently be established in Yobe East and Yobe South, respectively.

The Commissioner said the project was part of efforts in tackling farmers and herdsmen clashes in the state, pointing out that the centres would be provided with several facilities.

Amshi listed the facilities to include 50 units of two bedroom flats, herdsmen’s settlement, 12 units of boreholes with solar panels, five units of earth dams to provide water for human and animal consumption, a veterinary clinic, human clinics, milk parlour, warehouse, road network, streets lights and school.

The commissioner said the project would be implemented on about 10 square kms of land at the Nasari Grazing Reserve. (NAN)

