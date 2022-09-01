FG, Yobe empower 2,500 vulnerable farmers

By Ahmed Abba

The Federal Government in collaboration with the Yobe government, has empowered 2,500 vulnerable farmers in Yobe under the auspices of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action, Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), and Fadama NG CARE.

Dr Mario Amshi, Yobe Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, made this known at the inauguration of a 2-day capacity building for beneficiaries of the empowerment programme on Thursday in Damaturu.

Amshi said the current phase of the programme targeted 2,500 farmers, who would be trained on innovative agriculture in crops and livestock production, market linkages, storage system and savings.

“It would interest you to know, that the training will be followed by inputs and service support for the beneficiaries across the 17 local government areas of the state.”, she said.

The commissioner explained that 68 beneficiaries were selected from two communities each.

Amshi said the selection was conducted using guided criteria of being the most poor, most vulnerable aged and elderly from the State Single Register and Farmers Register respectively.

She commended Gov Mai Mala Buni for approving, supporting and facilitating the project.

Amshi said the people of the state would benefit from COVID-19 palliative and would assist them to recoup from the losses in livelihoods occasioned by the impact of the devastating pandemic.

Speaking at the occasion, Alhaji Musa Garba, the state coordinator of the programme said the capacity building and advisory services were organised by Damakasu Multi Links Nig. Ltd. and the Fadama NG CARES.

He said that at the end of the training the beneficiaries would be given inputs such as crops and livestock, maize, small ruminants feeds, medications and ear-tagging among other interventions.

Alhaji Hassan Damakamai, the Managing Director Damakasu Multi Links Nig. Ltd. called on the beneficiaries to pay attention to the training and utilise the inputs given to them judiciously. (NAN)

