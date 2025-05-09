FG, World Bank launch $500m irrigation, power project

he Federal Government has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project aimed to enhance national food security, water management,

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project aimed to enhance national food security, water management, and climate resilience.

The project, valued at $500 million and supported by the World Bank, aims to deliver large-scale multi-purpose infrastructure for irrigation and hydropower generation.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who co-chairs the Steering Committee alongside the Minister of Power, said the initiative aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the minister, the SPIN project builds on the success of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, which helped rehabilitate about 32,000 hectares of irrigation schemes and empowered Water Users Associations (WUAs) across the country.

“Nigeria is committed to improving its food, water, and energy security.

“Through this project, we are targeting 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture, 30 Gigawatts of sustainable energy, and strengthened resilience to floods, droughts, and climate change.

“The project consists of four key components: Institutional Strengthening, Irrigation Modernisation, Dam Safety and Operational Improvements, and Effective Project Management.

“It will be implemented under two models; Model 1, which focuses on federal government-managed schemes in collaboration with interested states, and Model 2, which supports state-owned irrigation schemes”.

According to him, out of the 34 states that expressed interest in participating in the project, 27 pledged to meet the readiness criteria, and 17 states have been confirmed as qualified.

He said these states satisfied three key requirements: enacting a WUA law at the state level, allocating budgetary provisions for WUA operations and maintenance, and establishing counterpart funding.

The minister commended the SPIN Interim Team for field assessments and preparing key documents, including the Project Appraisal, Implementation Manual, and 18-month work plan.

He noted that the steering committee, composed of Ministers from relevant sectors and Commissioners from participating states, would serve as the apex policy and decision-making body for the project.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, described the SPIN project as timely, noting that it would build on the achievements of the TRIMING initiative to further transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Kyari commended the World Bank for its continued support towards sustainable development across various sectors, but emphasised the need to place greater focus on measuring concrete outcomes.

“In every programme we implement, whether within our ministries or in partnership with international stakeholders, we must ask a fundamental question: What specific results will this project deliver?

“In the case of agricultural production, what measurable outcomes are we targeting? Clarity on such goals ensures that our efforts are meaningful and result-driven.

“While our rapidly growing population is often viewed as a burden, I see it as a powerful opportunity.

“With strategic planning and the right investments, this population can become a major force for innovation and economic growth. Let us not forget that Nigeria remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world”.

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable energy through hydropower, outlining it as key to achieving energy and food security.

Adelabu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Mahmadu Mamman, said the initiative was a major step towards optimising the country’s water resources for long-term development.

He noted that the ministry of power, as a key implementing partner, was responsible for preparing project memos aimed at attracting private sector investment into hydropower development.

“This aligns with the broader national vision that sees energy not just as a commodity, but as the foundation for growth and progress,” he said.

The minister also underscored the role of hydropower in Nigeria’s energy transition, citing its technical advantages such as grid stability, efficiency, and its synergy with other renewable sources like solar and wind.

He urged members of the committee to remain committed to the project’s success, assuring them of the ministry’s readiness to address any challenges that may arise.

The World Bank Task Team Leader for the SPIN project, Mr Chinedu Umoru, praised the federal government for its strong commitment to the project’s implementation.

He outlined the leadership shown by the government and its partner ministries as a clear sign of the dedication needed to drive the project to success.

“With this level of commitment, I am confident the federal government will achieve the objectives of the SPIN project,” he said.

Umoru noted that the project team is now fully launched and with sustained support from the ministries, the foundation for progress is in place.

He urged all stakeholders to match the government’s efforts with action to ensure nationwide impact on power and irrigation infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugural meeting fulfils a statutory requirement for activating the World Bank financing arrangement.

The SPIN project is expected to boost Nigeria’s irrigation capacity, ensure dam safety, and revitalise rural economies in line with the country’s long-term development goals. (NAN) www.nannews.ng