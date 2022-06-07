FG, World Bank kick-start IDEAS Project

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National workshop for Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the acquisition of skills,also known as (IDEAS) project, being organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and the World Bank to kick-start the implementation of the project is underway in Gombe, the Gombe state capital.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony of the workshop designed to facilitate the implementation of the project, the Gombe state Governor represented by the commissioner for Education, Hon. Dauda Batari Maji employed stakeholders to take the project very seriously, maintaining that the window of opportunity being offered by the project especially for the teeming youths in the country must be utilised optimally.

The commissioner emphasised that skills acquisition is key to National development and a guarantee against youth restiveness.

He promised that Gombe state will be in the lead in facilitating skills acquisition in the same way it is leading in the ease of doing business among states in the country.

He urged stakeholders to approach the implementation of the project with every sense of urgency In order to achieve maximum results,adding that time is of the essence.

In his welcome address, the project coordinator for Gombe state,Alh. Hassan Burga Likka told participants that the future of Nigerian youths and the coming generations will be positively impacted by the IDEAS project,adding that the country can not afford to fail as the consequences of failure will be disastrous.



Burga maintained that at the end of the workshop, the country will emerge stronger and ready to surmount whatever challenges that may come in the way of implantation of the project.

The five- day workshop will discuss the financial management for the project, procurement processes, project work plan as well as monitoring and evaluation mechanisms among other things.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

