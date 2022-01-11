FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, says the Federal Government is working assiduously to end epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Aliyu stated this on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

The minister said that the ministry was constructing a 40 Megawatts Electricity Plant from Kashimbila, Taraba to Yandev in Benue.

“The project is in two phases; the phase one is from Kashimbila to Yandev and the phase two is from Yandev to Makurdi.

“The phase one is completed while the phase two will be completed within six months,” the minister said.

He also said that the ministry was constructing switching substations in Ugba, Zaki Biam, Buruku and Anyiin, all in Benue.

“Power is one of the areas that the federal government is giving much attention to,” he said.

Responding, Ortom said that there was more work to do, though power supply had improved from 2015 to date.

“The federal government has done well but more is still needed to be done,” he said.

Ortom appealed to the minister to talk to Jos Electricity Distribution Company to assist people with transformers and not just to be collecting bill payment from them.

“Though it is not my responsibility to provide transformers for the company, I have provided over 200 transformers to them to install in settlements that are expanding,” the governor said. (NAN)

