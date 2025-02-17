 FG working to correct January salary shortfalls – JPSNC

The Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) has assured federal workers that the government is addressing discrepancies in January salaries,

By Joan Nwagwu

The Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) has assured federal workers that the government is addressing discrepancies in January salaries, which were reportedly lower than previous months.

Mr Benjamin Anthony, National Chairman of the council said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Anthony was reacting to concerns raised by some federal civil service workers about shortfalls in their January salaries.

He disclosed that the shortfalls were traced to a “systematic error’’ in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“We received complaints, though not in writing, from workers about reductions in their January salaries compared to what they received in October to December, 2024.

“Following the complaints, we issued a memo to all industrial unions to gather details from their members and revert to us, to enable the council escalate it to the federal government for correction.

“Some sources, though unconfirmed from IPPIS, told us that there was a problem.

“They said that it was a systematic mistake from the computers and that they are working to correct it.

“I believed that they are working on it and it will be corrected,” he said.

Anthony urged the affected workers to formally report the discrepancies through their industrial unions to aid resolution.

“We have already written to the Head of Service of the Federation and she has promised to forward the complaint to the Accountant General office to know what the issue is all about.

“She also assured us that, if there are issues, every worker will be paid their correct salaries,’’ he said.

Anthony enjoined the affected workers to check their salary structures to verify their expected earnings before raising concerns.

He said part of the problems might be linked to the peculiar allowance negotiated by the council, which the government had agreed to continue paying, but appears to have been omitted by the IPPIS system.

“The federal government has agreed to continue paying the peculiar allowance, and I believe that is what the system mistakenly removed.

“It will be reinstated, and the affected workers will receive their full entitlements,” he assured.

Anthony expressed confidence in the Head of Service’s commitment to resolving the issue promptly. (NAN)