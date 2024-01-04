FG working to arrest high food inflationary trend, say Agric Ministers

The Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security have assured that the federal government is working assiduously to arrest high food inflationary trend in the country.

This is contained in a new year message jointly signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, CON, and the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Ministers acknowledged the challenge of high cost of living faced by Nigerians, especially during the recent festive season.

They therefore assured that they have the backing of President Bola Tinubu in their effort to reposition the nation’s economy on the path of growth and development.

They stated,”We felicitate with fellow Nigerians, as we usher in a New Year of renewed hope and great expectations. We acknowledge that, in many respects, the past year, 2023, presented challenges to us as a nation, and as families and individuals.

“During this festive season, we heard citizens’ complaints about the cost of food items and citizens’ diminished purchasing power.

“We would like to assure Nigerians that we have heard their cries, and are working assiduously to arrest the high food inflationary trend that has been on for some time.

“In our task, we are happy that we have the full backing and encouragement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has deployed statesmanship in developing pathways to ease our national pains, and set the country on a higher and faster trajectory of growth and development.”

The Ministers pointed out that affordability is one of the critical indices of food security, along with availability, accessibility, sustainability, and nutrition.

“We recognise that food affordability has been impacted by, among others, transportation costs, infrastructure impediments, and exchange rate volatility, especially with regard to the imported component of our food requirements.

“However, the good news is that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is boosting domestic production of staple crops. This has been accelerated with the launch, in November 2023, of the dry season farming, targeting wheat, rice, maize, and cassava.

“We hereby appeal to farmers to continue to heed the expert advice of Extension Service Agents. We also applaud state governments that have made interventions, in line with President Tinubu’s food security agenda.”

“We call on all stakeholders in the agriculture and food security sector to be alert to the prospects and opportunities that the New Year presents.

“In 2024, we shall not only round off the dry season farming which commenced in November last year, but also have the full wet season farming, and thereafter the commencement of the next dry season farming. Several other agriculture-related programmes and projects are still running.

“For us in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, a number of items in our Strategic Work Plan will equally gather pace in the New Year. This includes formalising the processes and procedures for bringing under cultivation the vast arable land currently lying fallow in the possession of Federal institutions and establishments.

“Our goal in this regard is to significantly increase agricultural production in more secure environments,” they said.

The Ministers further disclosed,”We will also proceed with the reform of Bank of Agriculture with the ultimate objective of enabling genuine farmers access affordable credit. This will be in addition to ramping up insurance for players in the agriculture and food security sector.

“Our sights are also set on boosting animal husbandry, poultry and allied businesses, aquaculture, as well as agro-forestry.

“Once again, while we congratulate Nigerians on the New Year, let us as citizens join hands to till our fertile lands and reap of the abundant harvests.

“Happy New Year. Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

