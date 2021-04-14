By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq says the federal government is working tirelessly to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls who were abducted seven years ago.

The minister made the remark while remembering sad incident of the abduction of hundreds of girls from Chibok local government in Borno state.

Farouq stated that she is deeply grieved by the occurrence and prayed that the remaining victims will be reunited with their families soon.

She said, “As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, it grieves me to have to mark this 7th anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok girls.

“Our government came into power with a public mandate to control the insurgency in the north east that led to the Chibok girls’ abduction and to fight the corruption that hampered the rescue effort.

“We have achieved a lot, but significant work remains for all levels of government. Half of the Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families and have resumed their education. We will continue working to bring back those left behind”.

The minister noted that Local, State and Federal governments have improved on their response to attacks on schools and are working assiduously to prevent further occurrences.

“I cannot speak openly about the security strategies and measures, but I can assure you that government holds the safety and security of its citizens as a sacred duty. We are fighting a regional tide of criminality and violent extremism in partnership with others.

“Let me assure the parents of the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and other abductees, that this government has not forgotten you. We have heard your demands and the responsible ministries and agencies will respond on behalf of the government.

“All our children deserve an education. Our country needs them to be educated for our development. No one should have to choose between school and safety.

“We will employ all our efforts to give every Nigerian child the opportunity to rise out of poverty and attain their ambitions through education,” Umar Farouq said.



On April 14 April 2014, 276 girls were abducted at night from the Chibok Secondary School by terrorists.

