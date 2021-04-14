FG working tirelessly to secure release of remaining Chibok girls – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey


The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,  Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq says the government is working tirelessly to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls who were abducted seven years ago.

The minister made the remark while remembering sad incident of the abduction of hundreds of girls from Chibok local government in Borno state.

Farouq stated that she is deeply grieved  by the occurrence and prayed  that the remaining victims will be reunited with their families soon. 

She said, “As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,  Disaster Management and Social Development, it grieves me to have to mark this 7th of the abduction of the Chibok girls. 

“Our government came into power with a public mandate to control the insurgency in the north east that led to the Chibok girls’ abduction and to fight the corruption that hampered the rescue effort.

“We have achieved a lot, but significant remains for all levels of government.  Half of the Chibok girls have been rescued and  reunited with their families and have resumed their education.  We will continue working to bring back those left behind”.

The minister noted that Local, State and governments have improved their response to attacks schools and are working assiduously to prevent further occurrences.

cannot speak openly about the security strategies and measures, but can assure you that  government holds the safety and security of its citizens as a sacred duty.  We are fighting a regional tide of and violent extremism in partnership with others.  

“Let me assure the parents of the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and other abductees, that this government has not forgotten you.  We have heard your demands and the responsible and agencies will respond behalf of the government.

“All our children deserve an education. Our country needs them to be educated for our development.  No one should have to choose between and safety. 

“We will all our efforts to give every Nigerian child the opportunity to rise out of poverty and attain their ambitions through education,” Umar Farouq said.


