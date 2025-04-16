FG woos states, private sector participation in railway services

The Federal Government has called on the state governments and the private sector to actively participate in efforts to improve railway services across the country.

By Desmond Ejibas

Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), made the remark on Tuesday during an inspection of facilities at the Port Harcourt railway station.

He stated that enhanced involvement by both state authorities and private investors would significantly revitalise the railway sector, thereby contributing to economic growth.

“There participation will align with the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore the railway to its rightful place within the nation’s transport infrastructure,” he said.

Opeifa explained that his visit to Port Harcourt formed part of a broader assessment of operational conditions along the Eastern corridor, which spans from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, and from Port Harcourt to Warri.

He noted that one of the purposes of the visit was to evaluate how the Rivers government could participate in rail operations within its jurisdiction.

“The narrow-gauge tracks pass through Port Harcourt to Aba, so the state government can also participate by operating the rail route from Port Harcourt to Aba.

“Plateau State has already commenced the ‘Rail on the Plateau’ initiative, so, we are keen to see what the Rivers State Government will come up with.

“We also appeal to capable private sector actors to invest in coaches and locomotives,” he added.

The NRC managing director reported that the Port Harcourt to Aba railway route was operating smoothly, and that construction would soon commence on the Enugu-Maiduguri segment of the project.

Opeifa also disclosed that plans were underway to link both the Eastern and Western rail corridors via water, using an integrated multi-boarded transport system.

“The Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu route falls within the Enugu corridor. Our purpose here is to assess the progress and relevance of the ongoing narrow-gauge construction.

"Although, the construction has reached Aba, we are optimistic that work on the Enugu section will soon accelerate," he said.