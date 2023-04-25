FG woos Indian investors with land

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Federal Government has promised to offer land to Indian investors who are ready to invest in the creative industry.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shri Balasubramanian.

“We are ready to welcome Indian investors into Nigeria.

“We will offer them land in both Abuja and Lagos to build comprehensive film cities in the two cities so that we can boost the economy of our creative industry.

“We are open to collaborations between Nigeria and India in the area of creative industry,” the minister said.

Mohammed noted that Nigeria was ready to take the advantages of the low fruits hanging opportunities available in the creative industry to boost jobs creation.

He said India would be a strategic partner in that regard because of its sprawling movie industry, Bollywood.

The minister recalled that the two of the world’s biggest movie industries, Bollywood and Nollywood, had teamed up to produce some movies including

‘Namaste Wahala’.

He also recalled that bilateral relations between Nigeria and India dated back to 1958 and it had been very cordial.

Mohammed said in the area of commerce, India was one of Nigeria’s biggest trade partners.

He assured the envoy that Nigeria would look into the two outstanding Memorandum of Understanding between both countries.

Earlier, Balasubramanian said Nigeria and India had enjoyed cordial relations in different sectors, including the creative industry.

He said there were a lot for the two countries to do together in the sector, including joint productions and exchange of views and ideas.

The envoy said India, being the current Chairman of the G-20, sought the participation of Nigeria in some meetings of the Group, especially those relating to the creative sector. (NAN)