FG willing to resuscitate moribund privatised entities- BPE

August 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Mr Alex Okoh, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), says Federal Government has political will to resuscitate ailing and non-performing privatised enterprises in the country.

Okoh said this in a statement issued on Friday by BPE’s Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman.

Okoh gave assurance when he received report of Federal Government’s four inter agency committees on the resuscitation of ailing and non- performing privatised enterprises in the country.

At event, he also assured of BPE’s commitment to collaborate with relevant agencies to resuscitate and bring to life moribund enterprises.

He commended wealth of experience, expertise, commitment, diligence and intellectualism exhibited by members in course of carrying out their assignment.

He expressed optimism that outcome would bring desired solution to non-performing privatised enterprises.

Okoh said that affected enterprises which were privatised about 10 years ago in automobile sector, bricks and clay (housing) sector, oil palm sector, mines and solid minerals sector and others failed to meet aim of  privatisation and reform programme of the Federal Government.

“Hence government through National Council on Privatisation (NCP) directed BPE to investigate the cause(s) for their inability to perform.

“Also to proffer viable and acceptable solutions to resuscitating them to perform optimally, create employment, boost the economy and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among other benefits.”

He assured that the findings of the committees would be shared among all stakeholders in order to spur them to meeting their organisational objectives and that of the Federal Government’s privatisation and reform programme.

The BPE recalled that on March 23, it inaugurated the four committees to help resolve the complexities and challenges hindering the growth and development of some privatised enterprises.

The committees were made up of members drawn from the relevant sectors, ministries, BPE and the private sector.(NAN)

