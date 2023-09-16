FG will work with govs. to harness solid mineral resources – Minister

By Vivian Emoni

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, says the Federal Government will work with states to harness the country’s solid mineral resources.

Alake gave the assurance when Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State paid him courtesy visit on Friday in Abuja.

“The ministry will work with governors to harness mineral resources for maximum socio-economic development of the country.

“Nasarawa state is very significant in terms of the development of the mineral sector and we are putting the mechanisms together.

“We want to make sure that the nation derive maximum benefits from this God given gift of minerals that are in abundance in Nigeria,” Alake added.

The minister, who described solid minerals as the next petroleum of Nigeria, assured that the country would harness and utilise the resources efficiently and effectively.

Alake however emphasised the need for effective synergy and coordination in all the dynamics surrounding minerals exploration, exploitation and judicious utilisation of the resources.

He appreciated the governor for the visit, adding that partnership between the federal and states would promote and bring strong development to the sector.

Earlier, the governor expressed confidence in the new minister, saying Alake’s appointment was a win win situation for the entire nation. (NAN)

