FG will push for resettlement of 2.4m IDPs — Official

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Bashir Garba, says Federal Government will push for resettlement of 2.4 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Garba disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday during the distribution of food items and other relief materials to rural communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

NAN reports that the communities were recently attacked by bandits.

He stated that Katsina State was among seven states in the country that would benefit from the 500 Household Resettlement City Intervention Project.

According to him, the aim is to reduce poverty level within the country and protect those who have been displaced due to no fault of theirs.

Garba explained that the cities would be equipped with facilities like clinics, schools, open markets, religious centres and other livelihood facilities.

The commissioner said the commission would design the project in partnership with each benefitting state government.

He said the benefitting states were Katsina, Adamawa, Kano, Cross-River, Benue, Borno and Yobe.

Garba said the commission was in the state at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, to commiserate with Governor Aminu Masari and people of the state, as well as distribute relief materials to victims of the recent attack. (NAN)