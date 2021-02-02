FG will ensure proper management, appropriation of forfeited assets, says Solicitor-General

The Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, SAN, has said that the Federal Government will ensure that no forfeited asset is misappropriated or mismanaged. Apata made the assertion on Tuesday in Abuja in his capacity as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the disposal of assets forfeited to the Federal Government. Speaking at a media briefing, the solicitor-general said that the committee would discharge it’s duties judiciously to ensure transparency and accountability in the disposal of forfeited assets.

“The committee remains highly committed to ensure a radical departure from the past by ensuring that government receives adequate value for forfeited assets and also to ensure that the assets are neither misappropriated nor mismanaged but are dealt with for public good,” Apata said.

The permanent secretary added that the composition of the committee was broad based and represented all relevant stakeholders’ interest saying this would guarantee efficiency and adherence to due process in the disposal of the assets. “The composition of the committee reflects a fair spread across relevant MDAs. ” It is interesting to note that the composition of the committee cuts across institutions not only involved in asset recovery but also institutions with special skills, competences and oversight of security over the assets.”

According to him, the committee holds sacred the twin features of transparency and accountability paramount in the discharge of the national assignment of disposing assets forfeited to the Federal Government. “Accordingly, members have executed declaration of conflict of interest and non disclosure forms, the first time in Nigeria,” he said. He noted that the committee had so far, collated and was still updating the list of assets that had been finally forfeited to the Federal Government, adding that the assets were currently situated in 25 locations across the country.

He maintained that the committee was guided by the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019, Standard Operating Procedures and it’s terms of reference. Apata gave the assurance that the committee was working to complete it’s assignment within the six months’ time frame as spelt out in the presidential directive.

He listed some of the forfeited items to include: landed properties, plants, machinery, vehicles, electronics, furniture and equipment. Others are: water vessels, jewelry, ornaments and clothing materials.(NAN)