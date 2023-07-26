FG will continue to dialogue with resident doctors, NLC says Speaker

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Federal Government will continue to dialogue with the members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the labour unions towards addressing their grievances.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, made this known after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the engagement with the president on the issue of the strike of the resident doctors was enlightening as the president showed great concern about their plight.

‘’We met with the president on the strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors. He asked us to continue to dialogue with them and tell them to give him more time.

‘’He told us that some of the issues raised by doctors were not known to him and he will like to resolve them as quickly as possible. I believe within the next coming days some actions would be taken,’’ Abbas said.

Similarly, the speaker said that the house would continue to dialogue towards meeting the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

‘’We will invite them to come and sit so that we can hear their grievances and then we follow the same pattern of engaging them, pursueding them to give us a little to see how can be able to meet their expectations.’’

​The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that resident doctor​ started their strike on Wednesday because their demands were not met by the government.

​Part of their demands include immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, payment of skipping arrears and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS​.

​The NLC has also given a seven days ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Aug. 2.

The speaker appealed to the labour unions to give the new government of Tinubu more time to look into the demands with the aim of resolving them amicably.(NAN)

