FG warns mine officers against negligence

By Martha Agas

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development says it will take disciplinary actions against federal mine officers found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake gave the warning on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the move was part of efforts to reposition the mining sector to increase its contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

He added that mine officers had been redeployed across the country to enhance performance.

According to the minister, additional measures, including the deployment of satellite imaging are being implemented to sanitise the industry.

He also said that the initiative would attract credible investors and support the Mining Marshals in eliminating illegal mining activities and prosecuting offenders.

He said that the Federal Government, in collaboration with stakeholders in the mining sector, reached a consensus in a recent meeting to support the review of mining licence rates.

“This review aims to align the sector with current market realities and to ensure more effective management of the country’s mineral resources,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the minister had, on July 5, announced an upward review of rates and charges for all activities in the mining sector.

He said that the move was aimed at positioning the sector for economic consolidation.

Alake noted that the deliberations by a joint task force of the ministry and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum would be scaled up to resolve complex issues on mining.

He explained that the issues included concerns raised by stakeholders about interference by state governments in mining operations.(NAN)