FG wants Hydrogeologists to curb quackery in water resources sector

By Tosin Kolade

The Federal Government on Tuesday called on the National Association of Hydrogeologists (NAH) to regulate and manage quackery and all forms of unprofessional practices in the country’s water sector.

Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, made this call at the 33rd Annual Conference and Exhibitions of the Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists (NAH), in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is, “Prospects and Challenges of Sustainable Management of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria.’’

Adamu said this partnership was necessary in order to accelerate the country’s journey towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goal six by 2030.

He said the invaluable contributions of hydrogeologists to the water sector was commendable, saying promoting capacity building programmes for best practices in the fields of hydrogeology and geosciences was crucial.

“No doubt, such commendable initiatives have resulted in the sustainable development and management of the nation’s water resources and I urge you to keep it up.

“However, I seek more support of your professional Association and other regulatory bodies such as the Council of Mining Engineering and Geosciences (COMEG) in stamping out quackery.

“These professional bodies will end all forms of unprofessional practices in the water sector in order to accelerate our journey to meeting the SDG 6 by 2030.’’

Adamu noted that prevailing extreme climate events such as flooding and drought were already having serious negative impacts on the Nigeria populace

He listed such impacts to include drying up of water bodies such as the Lake Chad, depletion of groundwater levels in Borno, Yobe and other states, and degradation of aquatic life.

Dr Martin Eduvie, NAH President, said inclusion of his members in Federal Government’s efforts to achieve the SDG on water and sanitation by 2030 was important, saying climate change had adversely impacted communities.

He said the association had constituted a committee to bring concrete actions towards finding solutions to the myriad of challenges in water resources management.

He noted that conference was an opportunity to interact and exchange ideas on managing groundwater resources in line with global best practices.

Highlight of the event was the formal inauguration of the `Water Resources’ Journal and conferment of honorary fellowship awards to selected guests. (NAN)

