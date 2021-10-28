FG vows to support address crises at Lake Chad Region





Federal Government of Nigeria has vowed to partner in the collaborative efforts to see to an end the multidimensional crises facing the Lake Chad Basin States.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known on Thursday as he received the delegation of the United Nations and Lake Chad Basin Commission who were in Nigeria for a high-level political advocacy visit.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement the delegation included Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa/Sahel; Mr. Mahamat Seleh Annadif, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Africa; Mr, Francois Lounceny Fall and the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu.

Malami noted with dismay that judging from the security challenges presently confronting Nigeria and some of the Lake Chad Basin States, several lives have been lost, including the lives of soldiers and millions of dollars of properties have been either vandalized or completely destroyed.

He lamented that monies that could have been spent on developmental programs/projects have been spent on efforts to checkmate and bring to a halt the activities of the Boko Haram, bandits and secessionists threats.

According to the Minister, Nigeria has adopted several strategies geared towards ending the security challenges including to cushion the effects of the war on victims, such as the internally displaced persons as well as modalities to boost infrastructural and economic development of the regions.

Some of the strategies adopted by the Federal Government included “the establishment of the North East Development Commission for the development of the damaged infrastructure as well as to provide the most needed infrastructure; de-radicalization strategies for upholding peace in order to win the war on Terrorism; the repatriation of Nigerian Refugees in Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republics; conciliation and compensation of victims, prosecution of Boko Haram cases at Kainji, New Bussa Courts,” he said.



In his address the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mahamat Saleh, reiterated the commitments of the UN to support countries around Lake Chad Basin to address the challenges of insecurity.

He stressed the importance of synergy on the part of international actors to support respective countries as, according to him, there are many issues that connect the Sahel, Nigeria Mali, Burkina-Faso, Niger and Liberia.

While noting that with the massive surrender of ex-fighters, the Boko Haram is getting weaker, Mahamat said Nigeria has a leading role in addressing crises in the region.

