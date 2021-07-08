FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others

of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says efforts have been intensified by ministry to recover to over N37 billion debts owed by airlines in country.

made this known at weekly ministerial press briefing organised by Presidential Communication at the presidential villa, , on .

Sirika specifically cited Bi-Courtney Limited as chronic debtor, saying company was owing about N13 billion and had never remitted a dime to government coffers for 13 years.

He explained the debts were owed to aviation parastatals Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) among others.

“It is about N37 billion they are owing, especially, Arik, the culprit. I know they’re owing us about, N14 billion.

“If you are owing government, you are owing FAAN; the Bi-Courtney  is owing about N14 billion as at the last count.

“It has not paid a single dime since the time he started to run the terminal building, and we have  not ceased giving him, electricity, water, fire cover, and so on and so forth.

“He  has not paid a dime for 13 years. And if we go to shut his doors, media, of course, and will say we are businesses. But he is our services too, because we have to have money to provide for toilet you’re looking (for)in Lagos airport.

The , however, vowed that the government would go after the airlines and other aviation stakeholders to make sure that they pay what they owe.

“Most of these agencies are living by their Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) and so we need the money but we will go after the money,’’ he added.

On the disbursed N5 billion COVID-19 palliative to aviation stakeholders, Sirika said that it was agreed that airlines owing aviation parastatals should not benefit from the palliative.

“In fact, the service providers in our system, FAAN, NAMA, said that since these guys are owing us, we should take the money from the money being given as palliatives.

“We said no but the intent of President Buhari is to ensure that he cushions the effect on businesses.

“Let us find a way of surviving, and let them take the money. So, we would have taken the money and left them nothing but we stayed nothing,’’ he said. (NAN)

