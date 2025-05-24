‎FG urges World Bank to support dam upgrade, irrigation expansion

‎

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has urged the World Bank to increase its support for Nigeria’s plans to upgrade existing dams and develop new irrigation systems.



‎



‎By Akpan Glory



‎



‎The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has urged the World Bank to increase its support for Nigeria’s plans to upgrade existing dams and develop new irrigation systems.



‎



‎He said the enhanced support would help advance the Federal Government’s vision of achieving food security and boosting hydropower generation.



‎



‎Utsev made the appeal on Friday while receiving a World Bank delegation led by its Senior Water Resources Management Specialist, Mr Chinedu Umolu in Abuja.



‎



‎He noted that the World Bank has played a huge role in supporting Nigeria’s water resources sector by funding transformative projects.



‎



‎However, he added that additional assistance is now required to meet the growing demands of the agricultural and energy sectors.



‎



‎“With the administration of President Bola Tinubu fully committed to upgrading existing dams and constructing new ones, there is a pressing need for increased investment in these critical infrastructures.



‎



‎“This will help scale up irrigation farming, boost food production, generate employment, and enhance hydropower supply,” the minister said.



‎



‎Utsev added that several states have expressed interest in participating in the upcoming Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) project, underscoring the need for more financial backing to allow widespread implementation.



‎



‎He assured the World Bank of the federal government’s commitment to a smooth rollout of the project and long-term partnership.



‎



‎In his remarks, Umolu said the visit was to brief the minister on the successful completion of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, which is set to close in June.



‎



‎He praised the support of the Tinubu administration and commended Utsev’s proactive leadership in facilitating the commencement of the SPIN project.



‎



‎“The enthusiasm shown by states in joining the SPIN project speaks volumes about the federal government’s commitment to transforming irrigation and power infrastructure.



‎



‎“The World Bank remains committed to supporting these efforts to ensure they have lasting impact on the livelihoods of Nigerians,” Umolu said.



‎



‎The SPIN project is expected to build on the successes of TRIMING, which focused on modernising irrigation systems, improving water management, and increasing agricultural productivity in key farming regions. (NAN)



‎