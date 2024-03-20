FG urges workers to comply with revised public service rules

The Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja urged its workers to study and comply with the revised Public Service Rules (PSR).

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) said the new PSR would guide workers to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the discharge of their duties.

She said it would also help them to obtain the desired framework of service in line with the global standards.

Yemi-Esan spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop, organised by her office for stakeholders, directors, deputy directors from core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) .

Represented by Dr Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary Service Policies and Strategies in her office, Yemi-Esan explained that the forum was the first in a series of sensitisation workshops, being planned since the unveiling of the revised PSR.

“As you are aware, the revised Public Service Rules which was unveiled on July 27, 2023, serves as the backbone of our administrative framework, guiding the conduct and responsibilities of those entrusted with serving the public.

“These rules are not merely a set of regulations, but a commitment to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all our endeavours,’’ she said.

She said the idea to hold a service-wide workshop on the revised PSR was conceived immediately after the approval of the 2021 PSR by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Sept 27, 2021.

“The planning of the workshop had commenced under the supervision of my predecessors but has now come to fruition today.

“This is the first in a series of sensitisation workshops that is being planned and the next phase of the sensitisation will include non-core MDAs,’’ she said.

According to her, the revised PSR will provide the framework through which the expected duty is fulfilled, ensuring that decisions are made with integrity and fairness.

She added that the revised PSR would foster a culture of professionalism and excellence within the public institutions.

Earlier, Dr Mojisola Abu, Director Organisational, Design/Development, office of HOCSF, said the workshop was organised to sensitise public servants and stakeholders to the revised PSR, as it was reviewed to meet the current realities.

Abu added that some of the additional rules are expected to be part of the workshop’s deliberation to provide further updates and amendment to the PSR.

“It will also strengthen our understanding of the recent reviews in the PSR.

“It will provide practical guidelines on how to interpret and apply the relevant revised rules effectively in our daily works scenarios,’’ she explained.

Mr Chukwu Ukpara, a participant at the workshop, said the forum was expected to address some misconceptions in the revised PSR.

According to him, the misconceived areas included, expected retirement age, tenure of permanent secretaries among other provisions in the rules. (NAN)

By Okon Okon