FG urges traders to reduce food prices

By Aisha Ahmed

The Federal Government has urged retailers to reflect the reduction in food prices and shun exploiting consumers.

Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, stated this on Tuesday during the 2025 Wheat Farmers Green Field Day, at Dabi village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

He decried the nonchalant attitude of retailers to reflect the reduction in their sales in spite of drop in prices, describing it as unpatriotic and unacceptable.

“The federal government is aware of the significant drop in the prices of food items across major markets, particularly for essential commodities such as floor, sugar, rice and pasta.

“However, it is deeply concerning that many retailers, bakers, and shop owners have refused to reflect this reduction in their selling prices, thereby denying Nigerians the relief they deserve.

“In previous months, stakeholders in the retail value chain, raised concerns about the rising cost of food items. Now that the prices have dropped, such as flour, which fell from N81,000 per bag to below N60,000, Spaghetti has fallen from N20,000 to N15,000.

“It is only fair and just to let consumers benefit from food price reduction,” Kyari said.

He reitrated government commitment to ensure food availability and engage with relevant stakeholders to reflect the current market realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event the event was organised in collaboration between the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria, federal and Jigawa state government. (NAN)