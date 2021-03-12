The Federal Government has called for International cooperation to facilitate faster recovery of Nigeria’s stolen wealth stashed abroad.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, made the call on Friday, while virtually delivering Nigeria’s Country Statement at the ongoing 14th United Nations Crime Congress holding in Kyoto.

Specifically, he called for International cooperation in facilitating Mutual Legal Assistance for tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating and return to Nigeria, proceeds of corruption stashed abroad.

“There is the need for the international community to demonstrate political will in removing all barriers and obstacles to the full implementation of the provisions of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) particularly Article 51 on Asset Recovery and Return, including cases that make use of settlements or other non-trial resolutions.

“Our major objective should be to narrow the gap between confiscated assets and actual assets returned to their legitimate owners”.

He said Nigeria was hopeful that the adoption of the Political Declaration on crime prevention and criminal justice will spur more action and greater efforts in crime prevention and criminal justice.

He maintained that Nigeria’s commitments to the 2030 Agenda will take measures to fulfill her obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) by improving domestic conditions through comprehensive Strategic Action Plan.

“Nigeria condemns cybercrimes and terrorism in all manifestations and calls on states to strengthen cooperation at all levels to combat the threat posed by terrorism.

”This can be achieved through enhancement of timely information sharing, logistical support and capacity-building activities to affected states.

“Combating the linkage between terrorism and corruption, illicit financial flows, cybercrime and trafficking in drugs”.

Malami also noted that Nigeria developed laws and policies to prevent crime and ensure justice for victims, offenders and the society at large.

“Nigeria is simultaneously addressing the socio-economic challenges at the root of crimes.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to underscore the importance of more international community investment in stakeholders’ capacity building in order to improve crime prevention and criminal justice efforts,” he said. (NAN)

