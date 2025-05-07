FG urges cheaper, accessible inhalers nationwide

As Nigeria joins the world in marking World Asthma Day, the Federal Government urges pharmaceutical firms and importers to boost the availability of affordable inhalers.

Health and Social Welfare Coordinating Minister, Prof Muhammad Pate, made this call in Abuja through a statement issued by Mr Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations.

This year’s theme is: ‘Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All’.

Pate encouraged companies and importers to utilise government waivers to ensure inhalers are affordable, stressing that breathing should never be a privilege.

He also urged healthcare providers to prioritise asthma education, early diagnosis, and correct treatment procedures.

Pate said every member of society must help ensure all Nigerians breathe freely.

He appealed to civil society and media to increase awareness and reduce stigma associated with asthma.

Communities and families were asked to support asthma patients through treatment adherence and asthma-friendly environments.

“Let us unite to make breathing freely a right, not a luxury,” Pate said.

He described asthma as a chronic respiratory disease affecting millions worldwide, including many Nigerians.

Citing WHO data, he said Nigeria recorded 8,192 asthma deaths in 2020, representing 0.55 per cent of total deaths and ranking 58th globally.

He said the data highlights the urgent need for joint efforts in asthma prevention, diagnosis, and care.

Pate noted that, in line with the theme, government has taken steps to improve asthma care and outcomes.

These include import duty waivers for key pharmaceutical products like inhalers to reduce costs.

He mentioned national policies developed under the NCD Control Programme targeting asthma control and treatment.

He added that Primary Healthcare services are being strengthened as the first contact point, especially in rural areas.

“The NIG-PEN initiative has also been integrated into PHC to support early diagnosis and ongoing asthma management,” he said.

These efforts, he said, align with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the goal of Universal Health Coverage.

Pate reaffirmed the Federal Government’s resolve to ease the asthma burden and ensure access to inhaled treatments for all Nigerians. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)