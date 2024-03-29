FG upgrades FMC Birnin Kebbi to teaching hospital 

The Federal Government has approved the upgrade of Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi to a Teaching Hospital.

It will be used for the clinical training of medical students of the College of Health Sciences, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi.

This was announced on Friday by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Malam Jamilu Magaji.

He said that the approval for the upgrade was contained in a letter to the university signed by the Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Magaji said the letter dated March 23, 2024, was a “testament to the passion and commitment of President Bola Tinubu aimed at ensuring that Nigerians get the best healthcare at an affordable cost and to increase the much-needed human resources for health”.

He said that the university would engage the the management of the Federal Medical Centre to work out the modalities for smooth transition of the facility to a teaching hospital.

According to him, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan-Umar, has expressed commitment to ensure the full take off of the teaching hospital in the interest of the students and people of Kebbi. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello