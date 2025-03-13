FG upgrades Borno Airport to international status – Minister

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, says the Federal Government has officially upgraded the Muhammadu Buhari Airport,

By Gabriel Agbeja

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, says the Federal Government has officially upgraded the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri, Borno to a full-fledged international status.

Keyamo disclosed this at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

He said such development would increase international flight schedules across the country and improve interconnectivity between Nigeria and other countries.

The minister said the ministry had achieved a lot including performing the foundation laying ceremony for the commencement of the Abia Airport project recently.

He added that the move geared toward development of the aviation sector in the country.

In an effort to support local businesses and boost Nigeria`s economy, the minister said he had given a directive to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) requesting international airlines to use local caters for onboard meals starting January 1, 2025.

“The Federal Government has achieved a significant milestone by ensuring the successful commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU).

“The institution, which marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s quest for excellence in aviation and aerospace education, welcomed its cohort of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“The first set of students will pursue a variety of programmes designed to meet global standards, ranging from engineering to management and policy in aviation and aerospace.’’ he said.

Keyamo said the Abuja and Port-Harcourt airports were given certificates of recognition by ACI Africa for their outstanding dedication to emergency management and resilience, reflecting improved standards under his watch.

The minister said the government had newly installed e-gates at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to enhance passenger facilitation and security.(NAN)