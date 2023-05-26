FG upgrades 4 vocational skills centres in Anambra

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has commissioned four upgraded vocational skills training centres in some rural communities in Anambra.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this on Thursday during the formal commissioning of the centres in Alor, Anambra.

He said the centres are located in Alor, Idemili South LGA, Ifite-dunu in Dunukofia LGA, Akweze and Enugu-Adazi, both in Anaocha LGA of the State.

Ngige said the ministry, in collaboration with other stakeholders, worked tirelessly towards this goal, recognizing the critical role of skills acquisition in shaping the future of Anambra.

Ngige described the four digitalised skill centres as the pinnacle of collective efforts in advancing apprenticeship and traineeship development in Anambra State and our Nation.

He said the centres represents more than just physical structures, symbolise the commitment of the government to mass production of a skilled workforce, capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing economy, based on advances in technology.

“We are now in an era defined by digital changes. It is imperious that we equip our citizens with the necessary competencies to thrive in a competitive job market world-wide.

“That explains why the syllabi include re-skilling and upgrading knowledge in different trades.The launch of these centres is a proof to our vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.

“We are cognizant of the fact that skill acquisition should be accessible to all, irrespective of gender, social background, or physical ability and location.

“That explains why those centres are not sited in Awka, the state capital, but in the rural areas where people live mostly,”he said.

Ngige also said that the centres would be vital in providing equal opportunities to every individual, to ensure that all talents are tapped, leaving none behind.

The minister while expressing satisfaction with the broad nature of the training courses, noted that they took into consideration the evolving needs of industries and designed a programme that aligned with market demands.

According to him, from technical skills to soft skills, these centres will provide a holistic learning experience that will equip individuals with the versatility and flexibility required to succeed in workplace.

“Furthermore, these skill centres will serve as a stimulus of entrepreneurship and job creation.

“We believe that the true nature of success lies not only in providing training but also in the provision of opportunities for self-employment and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit,”he said.

Ngige said by nurturing and supporting aspiring enterprenuers, they aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that encourages innovation, productivity, and sustainable economic growth.

He noted that all the skills acquisition centres, are linked to the ministry’s National Electronic Labour Exchange (NELEX) platform where every Nigerian could stay and access job openings anywhere in the world.

Ngige said that the success of these skill centres depends on cooperative efforts.

He added that a synergy between the government, private sector, education institutions and civil society is essential to realise the full potential of their skill development initiatives.

Earlier, Dr Tiza Shaakaa, Director of Skills Development and Certification Department in the state commened the minister for the uncommon and laudable projects.

Shaakaa said that Ngige had shown tremendous interest in apprenticeship development in Nigeria in his eight years as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

He said that there was increased the number of specialist skills training centres in the country, owned and ran by his ministry, from eight to 28.

He noted that this was besides the ones owned and operated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), a parastatal of the ministry.

He urged indigenes of Anambra State and every other person residing in the state to make good use of this rare opportunity by registering in any of these skill centres to be trained and re-trained.

He added that this is in order to upgrade or learn new skills in their trades of practice or upscale their present knowledge.

He also noted that for the trainees and trainers who would not be accommodated in the hostels, the Federal Government has procured buses and vans to convey them to and from the centres.(NAN)