FG unveils National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework

The Federal Government has unveiled a National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework in commemoratation of the 2021 World Humanitarian Day.

The theme for this year’s 2021 World Humanitarian Day is “Building Resilience to Climate Change Through Humanitarian Development Peace Nexus and Localization Framework”.

Speaking at the event on Thursday in Abuja, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, expressed satisfaction with the leadership of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs for sustainable structures, policies and persistence in coordinating the activities of stakeholders within the sector.

He said listening to all the challenges and efforts being put in place to tackle them gives him a sense of pride and hope for a brighter future for Nigerian children

He said, “As we celebrate World Humanitarian Day in this period of Covid pandemic, we have to be reminded of how important global cooperation is, to reduce the effects of climate change and other societal challenges.

“In similar ways with the pandemic, the climate emergency has been on a steady course, wrecking havoc across the world, putting a strain on the humanitarian community and frontline workers dedicated to reversing and preventing the spread across the world.

“Now more than ever, it has become pertinent to push for collective action and commitment, efforts and limit to protect the world’s most vulnerable people who are often at the fore of the negative impact of climate challenges.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq speaking during the presentation of the framework, said that it is a multi-agency and multi-stakeholder approach that involves the active commitment of stakeholders.

She explained that the framework answers the coherent question and envisions stronger collaboration among actors from the fields of development cooperation as well as humanitarian action.

Farouq said that the strategic intent of the framework is to reduce vulnerabilities and support and promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

“I am honoured to present the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework, which was developed by the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Group under the directive of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee of the Ministry.

“This framework is a multi-track, multi-agency and multi-stakeholder approach that involves the active and meaningful commitment of relevant stakeholders.

“Because humanitarian, development and peace needs are not sequential, fundamental challenges remain in the coordination and implementation of aid sector.

“The National Humanitarian-Development-Peace Framework answers the coherence question and envisions stronger collaboration and coordination among actors from the fields of development cooperation, humanitarian action and peacebuilding.

“Considering the gaps, we face due to different programming goals and mandates, this framework will provide a more integrated, effective and efficient methodology for the aid sector to support the development and peace objectives of Nigeria.

“It must be understood that vulnerability is not innate, it varies over time meaning that it can be reduced through strategic planning and preparation, as well as through equitable policymaking and investment. Thus, it is critical that vulnerable populations be regularly engaged and that they inform all our strategic planning. This modus operandi ensures government hears and acts on the perspectives of how individuals or communities can improve their outcomes in the event of any emergency,” she said.

On the goals of the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework, the Minister said the framework has been developed to counter specific risks through 7 goals, all of which contain set objectives, strategic approaches and actions:

“Improving the quality of living standards for communities (Taking cognisance of vulnerable persons and other persons of concern, etc).

“This goal tackles the specific socio-economic and development needs of communities in the country. When living standards are improved, members have vested interest in nation building, and are less susceptible to criminal activities or open to recruitment into terror groups. Improving individual and community living standards creates an enabling environment for social cohesion, national pride and sustainable development;

“Enhancing disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation and strengthening disaster risk information, governance and infrastructure. Climate and health related disasters require both short and long term thinking and action, local and global perspectives and the ability of government to work with critical stakeholders to adapt strategies that aid citizens to safely navigate their changing environment. This goal emphasizes prevention and preparedness as a critical foundation for disaster management and supports a proactive national coordinated response;

“Affected communities receive timely and holistic humanitarian response During conflict or natural disasters, affected communities often lose homes, sources of livelihoods and reduced or no access to social services. Humanitarian response provides essential life-saving assistance to persons of concern to improve their living conditions so they can transition to long-term recovery. This goal ensures responses are not only timely but wholly beneficial to the persons of concern.

“Securing, stabilization and recovery of communities Considering the complex nature of conflict and displacement in Nigeria, it is important to progress from humanitarian action to the stabilization, recovery and reconstruction of devastated communities. This goal supports and protects citizens in a resilient and integrated manner against shocks;

“Better Management of Migration. The Better Management of Migration goal is focused on providing a comprehensive approach to migration which aims at ensuring that migration takes place in a safe, orderly and regular manner; avoiding loss of life, protecting the human rights of migrants, and providing international protection to those who need it. It intends to address migration management through fostering job creation, reforms, and investments; steming irregular migration through strategic communication and enhanced cooperation on integrated border management; increasing collaborative efforts to fight migrants smuggling and trafficking in human beings; promoting the establishment and use of legal migration pathways, as well as granting assistance to refugees and internally displaced people;

“Building Resilience for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV). As a result, this goal addresses the root causes of fragility, by establishing multi-sectoral partnerships to build community and institutional resilience. Implementing a resilience approach requires engaging with national counterparts according to context; giving special attention to coordination mechanisms; and, thinking about peacebuilding and state-building issues from the onset, even if they are long-term issues;

“Peace-making, Peacebuilding, and Sustainable Peace. An important aspect of this goal is strengthening the rule of law through social justice, and through the promotion of conflict resolution and reconciliation strategies. It also addresses the link between socio-economic development, reconciliation and post-conflict activities, political and democratic governance, and sustainable development. In addition, this goal supports building local capacities for sustainable peace, post-conflict reconstruction activities and increasing local participation,” the Minister explained.

She lamented that the Covid-19 Pandemic, catastrophic weather events and insecurity in the North East has created food insecurity hence the need to collectively ensure food security in the Country.

“The Ministry, through its agencies, has been engaged in providing food and nutrition assistance to address the concerns of food insecurity in the North East. Specifically, the NEDC will commence food assistance to the BAY (Borno, Adamawa, Yobe) states, and the other three states in the Northeast on the 2nd September 2021.

“In line with the above, the Ministry is creating a sub-Committee on Food and Nutrition Security in the North East, within the structures of the NHCTWG. As exemplified in the NHDPF, all interventions or action should work through existing structures,” she added.

