FG unveils electric vehicle charging station in Abuja

By Jessica Dogo

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has unveiled sustainable energy with Electric Vehicle Charging Station in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charging station was unveiled at the headquarters of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) on Thursday in Abuja.

It was done in collaboration with Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC).

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said that it was a pivotal step in advancing Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Nnaji said that the project was an infrastructure milestone and a testament to the nation’s resolve to embrace technological advancement in energy and transportation.

According to him, the partnership will pave the way for a more sustainable, eco-friendly future, reducing carbon emissions and aligning Nigeria with global trends in electric mobility.

“I am proud to witness this bold stride toward cleaner mobility.

“It is a direct reflection of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing energy security, and promoting green innovations.

“As we commission this charging station today, let us collectively work towards expanding this initiative across the nation, ensuring that electric mobility becomes a viable, widespread reality in Nigeria.

“The ministry remains committed to policies and initiatives that drive technological advancement, attract investment, and create sustainable employment in the green economy,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of ECN, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, said that the project was an Electric Vehicle Charging Station designed for sustainable running, to stand the test of time.

Abdullahi said that the project was in line with the presidential declaration on climate change and Nigerian clean energy policy toward net zero GHG emissions, through the use of solar energy

He said that the design was a fast-charging technology with which a typical electric vehicle could be fully charged in about 30 minutes.

“It is a Skilowatt Solar-Powered facility that has capacity to run on both power supply from the public grid when preferred, as well as Solar PV.

“It is designed with a 20 kilowatt Lithium Battery and BVA intelligent inverter, to ensure quick charging, maintainability,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Minister, technical partner of the ECN, the Electric Motor Vehicle Company, the first in Nigeri.

He also commended the management and staff of the ECN for their support towards the actualisation of the project. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)