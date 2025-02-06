FG unveils council’s veterinary clinic, fish pond others

The Federal Government has unveiled the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) veterinary clinic, fish pond and stores for improved animal, public health and reduction

By Felicia Imohimi



The Federal Government has unveiled the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) veterinary clinic, fish pond and stores for improved animal, public health and reduction in reliance on importation of aquatic food.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security while unveiling the projects on Thursday in April described the projects as a significant milestone in the continuous effort of the council to strengthen the nation’s agricultural infrastructure.

Kyari said the council’s efforts played a pivotal role in ensuring food security, enhancing the livelihoods of Nigeria farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

“The event is a testament to shared vision of a prosperous agricultural sector that is well-equipped, to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“This facilities inaugurated are not just physical structures but are symbols of collective determination to provide the necessary support and infrastructure which our farmers, researchers and agricultural stakeholders needed to thrive,” he said.

Kyari specifically said that the veterinary clinic was significant as it underscore the nation’s commitment to improving animal health and ensuring the productivity of ‘our livestock sector.

“Livestock farming is a critical component of the agricultural economy, contributing not only to food production but also to the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.

“By providing modern veterinary services, we are taking a vital step towards safeguarding the health of our livestock, preventing the spread of diseases and ultimately boosting the productivity of this essential sector,”.

He emphasised that the fish pond represented our dedication to promote aquaculture as a viable and sustainable means of food production.

According to him, Nigeria has vast aquatic resources and the development of the aquacultural sector is crucial for increasing our fish production, reduction in our reliance on imports and providing high-quality protein to our growing population.

He says “The pond will serve as both a research facility and a demonstration centre for showcasing best practices in fish farming and contributing to the training and capacity building of our farmers,”

Prof. Garba Sharubutu, Executive Secretary, ARCN said the projects, which started in December 2023, would not

have been completed in due time without the visionary leadership and unwavering support of the ministry.

Sharubutu said the projects were conceived to better position the

council to contribute to President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to promote food security and increase visibility of the agricultural research system.

The executive secretary said that the veterinary centre comprising of a pharmacy, registry, examination room, consulting room and a surgery room was equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment for disease surveillance and control.

“The clinic is also supported with ambulatory services to address diseases beyond the confines of the centre, thereby enabling greater reach and access to veterinary

services.

“The operationalisation of this clinic facility is expected to contribute to

increased access to veterinary drugs and services, contributing to improved animal and public health.

“The council is endowed with human capital that will be more effective and efficient in investigating transboundary and zoonotic diseases of public health importance,” he said.

He commended the project management team of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) for supporting the council in equipping the veterinary centre.

Sharubutu said the council also establish fish production facility in order to foster a more in-house hands-on and fulfilling learning experience, research findings demonstration and technologies dissemination.

According to him, the facility is a concrete water recirculatory system equipped with culture, solid waste removal and biofiltration units, as well as pump tank and ultraviolet light.

He added “the culture unit has three concrete tanks of 6.5 m3 each, with a stocking potential of 2500/tank as well as smoking kilns for demonstration and training on fish processing.

“The store complex a two-storey building facility comprising of a central store and eight offices. This regulatory project is required to safe-guard government properties and create a conducive working environment for staff.”

He said the projects inaugurated would strengthen the council’s coordination with international research partners among others.

“The projects have been implemented in furtherance of the mandates of the council to manage, supervise and coordinate agricultural research, training and extension in the national agricultural research institutes and the federal colleges of agriculture in the country,”he said.(NAN)