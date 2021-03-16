By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq says there is a growing need to assist displaced people otherwise affected by the crisis in north-eastern Nigeria through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

The Minister made the remark at a virtual appeal launch of $1 billion targeted at 6.5 million most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

Farouq said the need to seek more support for the affected persons, especially women and children has become a priority following the conflict in north-east Nigeria which is now in its twelfth year and has impacted many Nigerians.

She said,”The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed ito addressing the plight of the affected people and in leading the response to ensure the safety, security and provision of lifesaving assistance to those in need, in collaboration with international humanitarian community.

“We are facing additional challenges in terms of security and access for humanitarian partners which is why we have developed the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

“I am encouraged that the NHDPF emphasizes promoting longer-term durable solutions. We must always look forward, beyond the immediate crisis, to ensure that we help people, re-establish their lives and strengthen communities, so that we can reduce dependence on aid and promote resilience and self-reliance.”

The minister pledged federal government’s continued support and cooperation for the humanitarian community to address the suffering of the people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as elaborated in the Humanitarian Response Plan and articulated in the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

At the launch of the appeal funds, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon noted that the only solution to the crises in the area was to prevent humanitarian crises by embracing peace.

“We will continue to search for a durable solution to the crises through advocacy, dialogue and peace building.

“This is the time for stakeholders to use this opportunity to solve the problems in the crises areas.

“In 2020, over 3 million people were provided with basic humanitarian needs. Today, 8.7 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

“The year 2021 marks the 12th year into the conflict and our 6th year of collective response to dire humanitarian needs of an immense extent. Millions of people are affected by insecurity and violence.”

In her address, an advocate of the Borno State Network of Women Led Civil Society Organizations Ann Darman, stated that protection continues to be a key issue and challenge for women and girls in conflict settings, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“Sexual and gender-based violence continue to pose risks in the lives of many women and girls and we must do more to protect these vulnerable ones,” she said.”

The UN and its partner NGOs are appealing for US$1 billion to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 6.4 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

